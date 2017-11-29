Quebec MNA François Gendron apologizes for using N-word in front of students

The longest-serving member of Quebec’s legislature is apologizing for using the N-word in front of secondary-school students.

François Gendron, 73, used the derogatory term last month while he was visiting a Quebec City school in his capacity as third vice-president of the national assembly.

He told the students he “worked like a (expletive)” as a cabinet minister.

CTV reported students of African and Haitian descent were shocked to hear the expression.

Speaking to reporters today, Gendron said he apologized to the school and that the word cannot be used in modern times.

Gendron served as education minister in the 1980s and was deputy premier between 2012 and 2014.