Entertainment
November 29, 2017 11:34 am
Updated: November 29, 2017 11:41 am

Jeremy Piven’s ‘Wisdom of the Crowd’ cancelled after 13 episodes

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

WATCH: 'Wisdom Of The Crowd' is a drama about a visionary tech innovator who creates a cutting-edge crowdsourcing app to solve his daughter’s murder, and revolutionize crime-solving in the process.

A A

Jeremy Piven’s new drama Wisdom of the Crowd will be cancelled after 13 episodes.

The network has opted to end the first season after its initial 13-episode run rather than order an additional nine episodes to complete the season.

Story continues below

The remainder of Wisdom of the Crowd‘s first season will continue to air in the show’s Sunday slot at 8 p.m. ET/PT (on Global in Canada).

READ MORE: Jeremy Piven dropped as guest on ‘The Late Show’ amid sexual harassment allegations

CBS is reportedly dropping plans to order a second season of the show, which sees Piven star as Jeffrey Tanner, a man searching for the person who murdered his daughter.

Piven suggested on Twitter on Nov. 27 that CBS was passing on an order for additional episodes of the show.

Piven tweeted that he was “sorry we don’t get to continue with this great family we have created” and that the cast and crew plans to “finish out our 13 episodes with full hearts.”

READ MORE: Jeremy Piven ‘unequivocally’ denies sexual assault allegations on ‘Entourage’ set

“Thanks for all the love, going to miss it as well…” Piven added on Twitter.

The news comes on the heels of allegations of sexual misconduct made against Piven. The actor has “unequivocally denied” the allegations and even took a lie detector test to try to prove the claims unfounded.

CBS previously responded to the allegations in a statement saying: “We are aware of the media reports and are looking into the matter.”

Wisdom of the Crowd was the last of the network’s fall lineup to receive word of its future. The network picked up additional episodes of other shows such as 9JKLSEAL Team and S.W.A.T. 

‘Wisdom of the Crowd’ airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
jeremy piven
jeremy piven 2017
jeremy piven cancelled
jeremy piven CBS
jeremy piven entourage
jeremy piven global
jeremy piven lie detector test
jeremy piven sexual assault
jeremy piven sexual harassment
jeremy piven twitter
jeremy piven wisdom of the crowd
wisdom of the crowd global

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News