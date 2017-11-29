Jeremy Piven’s ‘Wisdom of the Crowd’ cancelled after 13 episodes

Jeremy Piven’s new drama Wisdom of the Crowd will be cancelled after 13 episodes.

The network has opted to end the first season after its initial 13-episode run rather than order an additional nine episodes to complete the season.

The remainder of Wisdom of the Crowd‘s first season will continue to air in the show’s Sunday slot at 8 p.m. ET/PT (on Global in Canada).

CBS is reportedly dropping plans to order a second season of the show, which sees Piven star as Jeffrey Tanner, a man searching for the person who murdered his daughter.

Piven suggested on Twitter on Nov. 27 that CBS was passing on an order for additional episodes of the show.

Piven tweeted that he was “sorry we don’t get to continue with this great family we have created” and that the cast and crew plans to “finish out our 13 episodes with full hearts.”

“Thanks for all the love, going to miss it as well…” Piven added on Twitter.

Wanted to thanks all of you guys for supporting us at #WisdomoftheCrowd

sorry we don’t get to continue with this great family we have created . Proud of the work we did and we will Finish out our 13 episodes with full hearts ! pic.twitter.com/V4ec83MkyX — Jeremy Piven (@jeremypiven) November 27, 2017

The news comes on the heels of allegations of sexual misconduct made against Piven. The actor has “unequivocally denied” the allegations and even took a lie detector test to try to prove the claims unfounded.

Happy Turkey Day with a side of #truth … pic.twitter.com/GpFlgTloLt — Jeremy Piven (@jeremypiven) November 23, 2017

CBS previously responded to the allegations in a statement saying: “We are aware of the media reports and are looking into the matter.”

Wisdom of the Crowd was the last of the network’s fall lineup to receive word of its future. The network picked up additional episodes of other shows such as 9JKL, SEAL Team and S.W.A.T.

‘Wisdom of the Crowd’ airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.