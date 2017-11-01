Jeremy Piven ‘unequivocally’ denies sexual assault allegations on ‘Entourage’ set

Jeremy Piven “unequivocally” denies allegations made against him by Entourage guest actress Ariane Bellamar, who claimed Monday on Twitter that the actor sexually assaulted her multiple times.

“I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen,” Piven said in a statement. “It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn’t happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard.”

Bellamar, a former reality star, described her alleged experience with the Entourage actor in a series of tweets.

“’Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set?” she began. “’Member grabbing my boobies on the [couch] without asking??”

“‘Member when I tried to leave; you grabbed me by the ass, looked at yourself in the mirror, & said what a ‘beautiful couple’ we made? #MeToo,” she continued.

She then clarified her allegation: “Jeremy Piven, on two occasions, cornered me & forcefully fondled my breasts & bum. Once at the [Playboy] mansion & once on set.”

In a later tweet, she wrote that Piven shouldn’t deny her allegations because HBO has them “on [TV] together.” The Beverly Hills Nannies star also claimed that the U.S. telecom, Sprint, could have records of his allegedly “abusive, explicit texts.”

CBS, which airs Piven’s current show Wisdom of the Crowd, issued a statement about Piven and the alleged sexual assault on Tuesday.

“We are aware of the media reports and are looking into the matter,” CBS said in its statement.

HBO also released a statement on Tuesday, in which the network stated that employees only learned of Bellamar’s allegations through the press reports.

“Today, via the press reports, is the first we are hearing about Ariane Bellamar’s allegations concerning Jeremy Piven,” HBO said. “Everyone at HBO and our productions is aware that zero tolerance for sexual harassment is our policy. Anyone experiencing an unsafe working environment has several avenues for making complaints that we take very seriously.”

The accusations made against Piven come after similar allegations have been made in the recent weeks against Hollywood figures like film mogul Harvey Weinstein, director James Toback and actor Kevin Spacey.