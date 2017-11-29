Trudeau LGBTQ2 apology ‘is a long overdue step’: London Pride president

London was represented on Parliament Hill Tuesday as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized for decades of discrimination against the LGBTQ2 community in Canada.

Speaking before the House of Commons, Trudeau apologized on behalf of the federal government, saying lives were destroyed and lost as a result of actions that were nothing short of a witch hunt.

President of Pride London Festival Andrew Rosser was in Ottawa for the apology and tells 980 CFPL it was a moving experience.

“Every time you hear the stories, it’s extremely hard to hear, and you think there’s no way this could have happened so recent in our history,” said Rosser. “I think it’s really important for the younger generation to hear these stories and understand that this did happen, and it wasn’t so long ago.”

Rosser said it was also important that Trudeau and the other party leaders recognized this is an opportunity for Canada to continue to be a leader in defending human rights around the world.

“I think it’s very important that all the leaders spoke up and said we aren’t where we should be, this is one small step for our community.”

“There’s been a lot of conversation about whether this is necessary or whether this is enough. I truly believe that we need to take steps to make progress, and I think this is a long overdue step.”

The apology was accompanied by the $145-million settlement of a class-action lawsuit.