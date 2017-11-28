Manitoba Moose clobber Rockford IceHogs for 7th straight victory

The Manitoba Moose made it a perfect road trip.

JC Lipon had a hat trick as the Moose closed out a three game road trip with a convincing 8-1 win over the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday. Manitoba scored twice in the first period and added three goals in each the second and third frames en route to the lopsided victory. The Moose stretched their win streak to seven games and have now won 11 of their last 12 contests overall.

Buddy Robinson, Nic Petan, Mason Appleton, Patrice Cormier and Brendan Lemieux also scored for the Moose in the victory. Lemieux also had two assists for the three point night while Chase De Leo, Jack Roslovic and Cameron Schilling each chipped in with a pair of assists.

Michael Hutchinson was superb once again in goal as he allowed only one puck to get behind him. Hutchinson finished with 47 stops to win his fifth consecutive start.

RELATED: Streaking Manitoba Moose win 5th straight game

The Moose were outshot 48-36 but had a perfect night on the penalty kill, stopping all five IceHogs’ chances with the man advantage.

Manitoba has won 15 of their first 22 games of the season for an AHL leading 32 points.

The Moose kick off a four game homestand on Thursday against the Cleveland Monsters.

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets bring up Eric Comrie to replace injured Steve Mason