November 24, 2017 10:05 pm
Updated: November 24, 2017 10:06 pm

Streaking Manitoba Moose win 5th straight game

By Sports Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Jordan Pearn / Global News
The Manitoba Moose are as hot as their parent club right now.

The Manitoba Moose stretched their win streak to five games with a 3-1 road victory over the defending Calder Cup champion Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday. The Moose opened the three game road trip on a winning note for their ninth victory in their last 10 games.

The Moose had goals from Patrice Cormier, Mason Appleton and JC Lipon. Appleton, who is the AHL player of the week, has now scored four goals in his last five games. Brendan Lemieux notched a pair of assists in the victory.

RELATED: Manitoba Moose forward Mason Appleton named AHL player of the week

Michael Hutchinson won his fourth straight start in goal. He made 37 stops and hasn’t lost in regulation time since October 13.

Turner Elson scored the only marker for the Griffins.

The win gives the division leading Moose 28 points in 20 games this season. The road trip continues for the Moose on Saturday as they complete the back to back against the Milwaukee Admirals.

RELATED: Manitoba Moose call up Jan Kostalek

