Family of slain man found in north Lethbridge home speaks out

The family of homicide victim Ken First Rider is speaking out about the 45-year-old’s body being found in Lethbridge on Monday.

First Rider’s body was found inside a north Lethbridge home and police have since charged two men with second-degree murder in connection with his death.

First Rider’s sisters, Patti and Tamara First Charger, told Global News about when they learned their brother was dead.

“The police officer said, ‘OK come with us in the back,’ and just seeing the police officer’s face, I just knew,” Patti said.

Police say First Rider had been involved in a verbal dispute with two other men at the home which escalated to a physical altercation.

Neighbour Marcel Twigg was first on scene after First Rider’s girlfriend came frantically knocking at his door to tell him that something was wrong.

“I went down there and he was lying there in a pool of blood,” Twigg said. “I tried CPR until paramedics came, and they took over.”

First Rider leaves behind two kids. His 22-year-old son Sterling says he’s having a tough time coping with what happened.

“It’s hard to deal with a loss, especially when it’s someone as close as your father,” Sterling said.

First Rider was diagnosed with kidney cancer last year. As he fought the disease, his son says he remained a kind and loving man.

“He was a really nice man. He taught me everything and I owe him, I miss him.”

