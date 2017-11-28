Edmonton broadcaster Chuck Chandler, 73, dies after battle with cancer

One of the most colourful personalities in Edmonton’s broadcasting industry has died.

Chuck Chandler worked in many Canadians cities, but spent the bulk of his years behind a microphone in Edmonton.

He worked at 630 CHED from 1973 to 1979. For part of those years, he hosted the TV show Disco Daze at CITV from 1975 to 1978. Chandler also spent a few years in the early 1980s as the announcer on the TV show Let’s Make A Deal.

Corus Entertainment vice-president of radio west, Brad Phillips, worked with him at CHED.

“They were incredible times. This is a great business, radio, but that was truly a memorable era because it was all about enjoying yourselves on the radio and enjoying yourselves off the radio.

“It was a big family and Chuck was one of the leaders of that family in those days.”

Phillips described Chandler as “an amazing, bigger than life broadcaster.

“Just one of those guys that — in that era, of AM radio music on AM radio, those were big personalities and Chuck was one of the biggest. I’m really sad to hear this news.”

Former CHED news anchor Randy Kilburn remembers their time together fondly.

“He was one of the absolute best broadcasters in this city when it came to doing radio. He got into his other element of doing television.

“Chuck knew more about disco music than probably anybody else in North America because he did that show.”

Retired Edmonton broadcaster Marty Forbes says Chandler was one of the best announcers Edmonton has ever seen.

“An absolutely amazing guy. His death is a big loss to the fraternity of broadcasters that has been together for so many years.”

His friend and former coworker, Keith James Jr., says one of Chandler’s favourite achievements was spending two days broadcasting in a hotel room in Montreal with John Lennon and Yoko Ono during their Give Peace a Chance event.

“Anyone who has heard him on the air has heard him tell that story one time of another.”

James says Chandler was a private man off-air, but loved being recognized.

“He was happy recently when one of his caregivers recognized him from his Winnipeg radio days.”

Chandler had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer several months ago, but suffered a fall this week and needed surgery. His family says while he survived the surgery, his strength was diminished.

In an email Tuesday to friends, Chandler’s son Troy said caregivers report his father’s death was peaceful.

Chandler was 73.