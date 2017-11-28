New American Airlines flights to connect Calgary, Vancouver to Chicago
Calgarians and Vancouverites looking to vacation in the windy city are in luck, as new American Airlines flights will soon be travelling from the Canadian cities to Chicago, Ill.
The non-stop flights from YYC Calgary International Airport and Vancouver International Airport (YVR) to Chicago O’Hare (ORD) will be available for booking starting Dec. 4.
Flights from YVR are set to launch on May 4 and will offer year-round service aboard 160-seat Boeing 737-800s.
The flights from YYC will take off starting on June 7 and will operate on a seasonal basis in the summertime. Passengers will fly aboard 76-seat Embraer E-175 planes.
All of the flights will feature business class seating, main cabin extra seating and Wi-Fi.
Passengers going from YYC to ORD will leave at 1:20 p.m. and land in Chicago at 5:40 p.m. The flights from Chicago to Calgary will leave at 9:55 a.m. and land at YYC at 12:35 p.m.
Flight from YVR to ORD will leave at 11 p.m. and arrive in Chicago at 5:14 a.m. the next day. Flights from Chicago to Vancouver leave at 8:35 p.m. and arrive in Vancouver at 11:14 p.m.
Other expansions in Canada
Along with adding the new flights, American Airlines is also adding more services across several Canadian cities starting in the new year.
- Flights between Toronto (YYZ) and Washington (DCA), and between Ottawa (YOW) and Philadelphia (PHL) will increase from two to three starting May 4.
- Summer-seasonal service between Québec City (YQB) and PHL will be extended for an extra month, running from June 7 until Nov. 3, 2018.
- Five daily flights will go between Toronto (YYZ) and New York LaGuardia (LGA), instead of four, starting Feb. 15
- Winter seasonal flights from Edmonton (YEG) to Phoenix (PHX) will be increasing to two daily flights between Dec.16 and April 2
