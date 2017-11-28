Top 5 mistakes Canadian travellers make on vacation

Based on a consumer survey, travel website Booking.com has tallied up the most common ways travellers ruin their own vacations in the first 24 hours.

Nearly half — 48 per cent — of Canadians who were surveyed said the first day sets the tone for the rest of the holiday.

#1 Forgetting your kid’s toy

It’s a common travel mistake and it’s one that will cost you dearly.

Booking.com found that 88 per cent of Canadian travellers surveyed had forgotten to bring a child’s favourite toy or blanket on vacation.

While this slip up can make a trip tougher for little ones, it can also negatively impact their caregivers.

#2 Getting a sunburn

One-quarter — 24 per cent, to be precise — of Canadians forget to bring a hat on holiday.

This oversight means many vacationers have to deal with a nasty sunburn for the rest of their trip.

#3 Getting hangry!

Seasoned travellers know that snacks are key but 54 per cent of families forget to pack emergency food for the trip.

Snacks are crucial for adults and children alike when travelling because it’s no fun to be (or be with someone who is) hangry!

#4 Not learning the lingo

Knowing a few common phrases in the local language can ease the transition into holiday mode.

Booking.com suggests learning a few sentences or inquiries before you depart.

The most in-demand phrase to learn? “What’s the WiFi password?”

#5 Forgetting your passport

More than 86 per cent of Canadians have forgotten important travel documents or accommodation booking information at home, the survey found.

Understandably, not having those documents with you can cause stress and, in some cases, bring your holiday to a halt.

The company surveyed 500 Canadians between April 27 and May 15, 2017. It was part of global survey of 18,000 people from 25 countries.

