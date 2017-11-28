Suspect wanted in fatal Weston Road stabbing surrenders to police

One of two suspects wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for the fatal stabbing of a Toronto father of four has surrendered to police.

Police said officers responded to calls of a stabbing on Nov. 14 around 11:50 a.m. at a Shoppers Drug Mart near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue.

Officers arrived to find the man conscious and breathing with stab wounds to the abdomen and chest.

Toronto paramedics transported the victim to a trauma centre with critical injuries, where police said he later died.

The victim was identified as 54-year-old David Blacquiere from Barrie.

Police said they believe two altercations occurred between a suspect and the victim at two scenes in close proximity to each other.

Authorities said 24-year-old Demetrius McFarquhar surrendered to police Tuesday morning. He has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, attempting to obstruct justice and fail to comply with recognizance.

A 16-year-old girl had also turned herself in to police last week in connection with the stabbing.

The girl, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Police said Christopher Enrique-Gordon, 18, is still at large and is wanted for second-degree murder.

Enrique-Gordon is described as 6’4″, 150 pounds, with a slender build and black hair in braids.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

— With a file from Jessica Patton