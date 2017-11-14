Man dies after being stabbed in broad daylight in Weston

A man in his 50s has died after he was stabbed Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call about a stabbing at a Shoppers Drug Mart near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue around 11:50 a.m.

Officers arrived to find the man conscious and breathing with stab wounds to the abdomen.

Toronto paramedics transported the victim to a trauma centre with critical injuries, where police said he later died.

Homicide has taken over the investigation.

Weston Road has been closed from Lawrence Avenue to King Street

Investigators are currently looking for a red vehicle said to have been involved in the incident.

They are also canvassing the area for any surveillance images.