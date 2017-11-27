City of Kawartha Lakes councillor injured in fall off parade float

A City of Kawartha Lakes councillor is in stable condition in a Toronto hospital after falling from a float during Saturday’s Santa Claus parade in Fenelon Falls.

John Pollard and two other city councillors were standing in the back of a pick-up truck which had stopped. But Pollard’s wife Gwen tells CHEX News on Monday that when the vehicle started again, her husband fell backward over the tailgate and he hit his head on the pavement.

He also injured his back.

Pollard was first taken to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay but then transferred to St Michael’s Hospital in Toronto. Joan says her husband underwent a CAT scan and is awaiting an MRI but is cognizant and doing well.

Pollard, a longtime real estate agent, is the councillor for Ward 12.

Officials with the parade’s organizing committee say they will be reviewing safety procedures on floats.