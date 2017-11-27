Four arrested in connection with series of Winnipeg armed robberies

Winnipeg police arrested four people Saturday following a string of violent robberies in the city in October and November.

Oct. 17, a 26-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed of cash in the 1100 block of Logan Avenue. She was not seriously injured.

Oct. 19, a resident in a home on Garwood Avenue was threatened with a knife when thieves broke in around 3:30 a.m.

Nov. 13, at 2:30 p.m. a man parking his car on Sherbrook Avenue was confronted by a man with a gun. The suspect tried to steal the vehicle but took off when he was unable to drive the car. The victim was not injured. A short time later the same suspect threatened the driver of another car and drove off. The victim was again not injured.

Nov. 20 at 11:30 p.m., two women had their vehicle stolen by armed suspects in the 100 block of Charles Walk. The vehicle was later found outside a home in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue.

Police arrested four adults at the residence and seized three loaded guns.

Two women face over 20 gun and stolen property charges. They have not been identified.

Two men were taken into custody. Jessie Gerald Martin-French, 22, faces 47 charges. Vincent John Petawanqueb, 31, faces 34 charges.