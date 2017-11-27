Pedestrian killed in collision with school bus in Saint-Eustache

Saint-Eustache police are investigating after a 17-year-old girl was struck and killed by a school bus on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Josianne Dallaire said it happened at the intersection of 25 Avenue and Chemin de la Grande-Côte at around 6:10 a.m.

A 17 year old girl died after being struck by a school bus on Chemin Grande-Côte corner 25th ave, in St-Eustache. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/QEX7t7S5Xh — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) November 27, 2017

The teen was rushed to hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The bus driver, a man in his 60s, was not injured in the crash.

Police said there were no passengers on the bus.

Dallaire said the circumstances leading up to the fatal collision are still being investigated and that all hypotheses are being examined.

She did say however that police do not believe there are any criminal elements.

The intersection is closed to traffic until further notice to allow for the investigation. Provincial police have been called in to assist.