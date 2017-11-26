Helping hand gives newcomers in Winnipeg the chance to skate for the first time

As hundreds of newcomers in Winnipeg experience their first winter, some friendly Manitobans have taken it upon themselves to give them a helping hand.

Margie Reis is the Program Director at Seven Oaks Sportsplex and Garden City Community Centre.

She was hearing from a lot of newcomer families that they wanted to learn how to skate, to play hockey, and to feel Manitoban, but she knew there were financial barriers in place.

“A barrier had been put up, so I wanted to find a way to take the barrier down,” Reis said.

She came up with the idea to start a skate and helmet drive out of the arena with the help of her team members, like Michael Wynne, the Director of Sales at IceTime Sports Inc.

They teamed up and put together the first skate and helmet drive for newcomer kids.

“We want these people to feel welcome. We want them to feel they can become Canadian. They can still have their culture, but be a part of ours as well,” Reis said.

Anissa and Majd Hamrasho moved to Winnipeg nine months ago from Syria and Lebanon. Coming to the city as refugees, they had never seen skates, let alone tried them on or stood up while wearing a pair.

“I have to learn this,” Majd said.

The 14-year-old said he had seen his new Manitoban friends skating and playing hockey and all he wanted was a chance to learn too.

“It’s good, but I am very scared. It’s first time,” Majd said.

Both of the kids were able to lace up and hit the ice for the first time with the help of Reis.

Not only did they leave the arena with a new found love for skating, but also a brand new pair of skates for free.

Next Saturday, the skate and helmet drive will be finished and at least 50 newcomer kids ranging between 3-years-old and 13-years-old will come to Seven Oaks Sportsplex to receive a pair of donated skates and a helmet to get them geared up for a favourite Manitoban pastime.