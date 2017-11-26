Entertainment
Third + Bird sees more than 10,000 people at Winnipeg market

Third + Bird Market on the weekend at the Hudson's Bay Downtown.

Winnipeggers flocked to the Third + Bird Market over the weekend.

The event features hand-made, local items ranging from baked goods, clothes, jewelry and décor.

“They’re really unique items,” organizer Charla Smeall said. “You know your maker, you know where it’s coming from. It’s a gift that’s different from what’s in the mall.”

More than 10,000 people attended the event over the two days in the basement of the Hudson’s Bay Downtown.

“The Bay is a great location. It’s central, it’s urban, it’s right in the heart of the city,” organizer Chandra Kremski said.

