‘House of Cards’ extends production hiatus amid Kevin Spacey investigation

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – “House of Cards” has extended its production hiatus, in the wake of the ongoing investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against series star Kevin Spacey.

The Netflix drama, which is currently in production on its sixth and final season, has been on hiatus since news first broke of Spacey’s alleged misconduct. Producers are exploring ways to write Spacey’s character out of the show, as well as a possible spinoff of “House of Cards.” The actor was suspended from the production on November 3.

READ MORE: Kevin Spacey enters treatment facility in midst of scandal

In a letter sent to the cast and crew by Media Rights Capital, producers informed them that the hiatus has been extended an additional two weeks, through December 8th, and the crew will continue to be paid during the break.

WATCH: Former TV anchor says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her son

“These last two months have tested and tried all of us in ways none of us could have foreseen,” read the letter. “The one thing we have learned throughout this process is that this production is bigger than just one person and we could not be more proud to be associated with one of the most loyal and talented production cast and crews in this business.”

Here’s the full text of the letter: