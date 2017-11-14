Kevin Spacey enters treatment facility in midst of scandal

Following numerous accusations of sexual harassment and assault, Kevin Spacey has reportedly entered a specialized treatment facility.

People confirmed that the two-time Oscar-winner has entered an unidentified facility but offered no other information.

On Nov. 2, a rep for the actor issued a statement indicating that Spacey would be “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment. No other information will be available at this time.”

Over the past few weeks, the once-respected actor has become a toxic figure due to numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

The floodgates opened after Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp — who appeared on Broadway alongside Spacey when he was a teenager — alleged that Spacey, then 26, “was trying to get with me sexually” during a party, when Rapp was only 14.

Rapp’s story led to numerous other accusers coming forward, which resulted in Netflix issuing a statement declaring that the streaming service will “not be involved with any further production of ‘House of Cards’ that includes Kevin Spacey.”

In addition, Spacey’s already-filmed scenes in the Ridley Scott-directed All the Money in the World will be reshot, with Christopher Plummer taking over his role.

Spacey has issued no public comments since Oct. 29, when he issued a lengthy tweet responding to Rapp’s allegations, coming out as openly gay and claiming to be “beyond horrified to hear his story.”