Mail carrier seriously injured after being struck by car in Campbellton, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP say a 37-year-old mail carrier from Campbellton has been seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle on Friday.

The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Vanier Street.

READ: New Brunswick man dies following off-road vehicle crash in Memramcook

Police say a man driving a car changed lanes on Vanier Street, striking the victim, who was delivering mail on the side of the road.

The mail carrier was taken to hospital in Campbellton and later airlifted to hospital in Moncton with life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Saint-Quentin, N.B. double homicide victims were shot: RCMP

The driver of the car, a 45-year-old man from Dalhousie, was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.