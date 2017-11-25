Canada
November 25, 2017 3:35 pm

New Brunswick man dies following off-road vehicle crash in Memramcook

By Reporter  Global News

Police received a report of a crash involving a side-by-side off-road vehicle on Rue Grand-Prè on Friday.

Global News File
A A

RCMP are investigating an off-road vehicle crash in Memramcook, N.B., that left one man dead and another injured.

Police received a report of a crash involving a side-by-side off-road vehicle on Rue Grand-Prè shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

WATCH: No seatbelts, distractions, impaired driving still concern for N.S. police

RCMP say a 33-year-old man from Dorchester was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

A second man was also injured in the crash and taken to hospital for treatment.

WATCH: RCMP undergo collision analysis training in Shearwater, N.S.

RCMP say neither person was wearing a helmet or seat belt.

Police are still investigating but say speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

READ MORE: N.S. woman charged after allegedly being found impaired, with kids in parked vehicle

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
accident Memramcook
man dead Memramcook
Memramcook
memramcook nb
NB RCMP
off-road accident Memramcook
off-road crash Memramcook
off-road vehicle crash
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News