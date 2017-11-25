New Brunswick man dies following off-road vehicle crash in Memramcook

RCMP are investigating an off-road vehicle crash in Memramcook, N.B., that left one man dead and another injured.

Police received a report of a crash involving a side-by-side off-road vehicle on Rue Grand-Prè shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

RCMP say a 33-year-old man from Dorchester was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

A second man was also injured in the crash and taken to hospital for treatment.

RCMP say neither person was wearing a helmet or seat belt.

Police are still investigating but say speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

