Giving away Winnipeg Jets ticket snowballs to pay it forward goal

What started with one Winnipeg man wanting to bring someone deserving to a Winnipeg Jets game has grown into a real pay it forward project.

Earlier this month Ryan Delong offered to take someone to a Jets game. He posted the ad online and got more than 100 responses.

He connected with single mom Leslie MacKay’s story.

“Her story was perfect, and I feel that she was very deserving,” Delong said.

MacKay was diagnosed with both breast cancer and lymphoma this year. She’s gone through chemotherapy treatments and a double mastectomy.

“It was stage 4 just because it was two cancers at once, but there is no evidence of disease right now. I don’t have the official remission yet,” she said.

READ MORE: Better Winnipeg: Pop-up Shop offers students the Gift of Giving

But giving the Jets ticket away wasn’t enough for Delong, he wanted to do more. On Sunday he started a Facebook page to inspire Winnipeggers to be kind to one another and “pay it forward.”

“If we can take it one day at a time maybe we can slowly make the world a better place,” he said.

In under one week the page reached more than 1,300 likes. It grew so quickly he needed reinforcements so MacKay volunteered to help.

“It’s grown a lot. It just shows you that there are good people in the city. Lots of good people,” MacKay said. “It’s really uplifting. Just this past couple weeks, everything just seems lighter and brighter.”