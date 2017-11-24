Crime
November 24, 2017 8:45 pm

Arkansas correctional officers taken hostage by prisoners: reports

By National Online Journalist  Global News

A guard is shown in a tower at the Arkansas Department of Correction Tucker Unit near Tucker, Ark., May 13, 2011.

AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File
A pair of correctional officers at a maximum security prison in Arkansas have been taken hostage by two prisoners, according to reports.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that inmates in the Maximum Security Unit in Tucker, Ark. escaped from their cells and took the officers hostage, putting them in handcuffs.

The news outlet was alerted to the situation at around 6:15 p.m. local time, by a person who claimed to be an inmate at the prison.

READ MORE: Delaware prison hostage standoff ends with 1 guard dead

Emergency response personnel are on the scene, ABC News reported, citing the Arkansas Department of Correction.

In August, a group of inmates at the same prison stole keys from three correctional officers and held them hostage for three hours before surrendering.

