Alberta Transportation to get their ‘I’s checked after Crossfield sign gaffe

A new road sign posted along a highway near Crossfield has at least one resident of the town scratching his head.

The sign, located at the intersection of highways 2 and 72, directs drivers to turn left for Calgary or keep heading straight to get to Crossfield. It has the town’s name spelled with an extra “I.”

“CROSSFIIELD,” it reads in bold, capital letters.

Resident Al Apsouris said the sign has been up for at least a week, and called the spelling error “a slap in the face.”

“[They’re] wasting money on a sign and they can’t even spell it,” he told Global News on Friday evening.

Apsouris took a photo of the sign from the Crossfield Forum.

“If you’re going to waste the money, why show it up to everybody.”

Apsouris said the sign is a waste of taxpayers’ money.

In a Thursday Twitter response to user Glen Anderson, who flagged the tweet with Alberta Transportation, the government agency said the sign was temporary and would be taken down.

“Thanks for the heads up – we’ve looked into this and the sign is temporary due to construction. The contractor has been asked to remove it ASAP,” the tweet reads.

A Global News request for comment from Alberta Transportation was not immediately answered.