RCMP warn N.B. motorists about elk around Dalhousie Junction and Dundee

After a police cruiser struck two elk, New Brunswick RCMP advise residents from the Dalhousie Junction and Dundee regions that elk have been spotted on Routes 134, 11 and 280 in recent weeks.

Although the police vehicle was damaged when it struck the animals, no injuries to humans were reported.

However, the elk died as a result of the crash.

The RCMP would like to remind the citizens to keep their eyes peeled for wildlife on, or crossing, roadways and to report any sightings.

