Disturbing burglary attempt in Texas caught on camera

A disturbing attempted burglary caught on camera in a Texas city shows a frightening ordeal a woman went through early Saturday morning.

On Nov. 18, Killeen Police say they responded to a burglary in progress at approximately 1:08 a.m. in Killean. When they arrived they spoke with a person at the front of a residence, who “claimed to be a concerned neighbour.” They also observed two suspicious vehicles in the area, and spoke with occupants in both.

Video shows a man and a woman speaking outside a home, with the woman saying she has 911 on the phone, when two men with their faces covered walk up to them holding weapons.

The woman reacts, screaming “oh my God” and shouting “no” multiple times.

Only a few seconds later, the woman’s dogs begin barking scaring the two men who then run away. The woman then enters one of the homes while the man she was speaking with remains outside.

Police say “during their contact” with occupants of the vehicles they were able to find weapons, as well as clothing worn by the suspects in the video. They were also able to determine the person they spoke with — who also appears with the woman at the beginning of the video — as well as the people in the vehicles were involved in the burglary.

Four adults were arrested and one juvenile was taken into custody for burglary of a habitation.

Bond for each suspect was set at $100,000 and all adult suspects were transferred to Bell County Jail.