Moncton Wildcats and local crocheter team up to bring awareness to mental illness

A Moncton woman is trying to take the stigma out of mental illness one stitch at a time.

Charlotte Bourque is making bracelets to encourage more people to speak out about their battles with mental illness and the Moncton Wildcats hockey team are helping her reach her goal.

“It can hit any family at any time no matter who you are,” said Bourque.

She crochets the homemade bracelets and sells them to raise money for the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Bourque says she had many people close to her heart battle depression and anxiety and so has Liam Dunda, the Moncton Wildcats assistant captain.

“My older brother went through it. He had a stroke when he was 18 and after that he suffered a really bad depression and I have been through it with him being by his side,” said Dunda.

That is why each one of his teammates is now sporting the bracelets in support of Bourque’s cause.

“To see someone actually reach out to a community and say it’s OK to talk about it is huge,” said Dunda.

Bourque hopes to raise $10,000 by selling bracelets at $10 each. Some are stitched with the team’s colours of red, blue and gold.

“She is a great advocate and she has got such a passion to see that each individual in our community gets the services that are required” said Diana Gregory with the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Bourque fastens a button each one of the colourful bracelets.

It’s a decision based on a slogan that came to her while thinking about people who often suffer in silence.

“Don’t button up about mental illness, let’s have a circle of support.”