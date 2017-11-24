Hyde Park hosting annual Santa Claus parade Saturday

For the second weekend in a row, there will be a Santa Claus parade in London.

The Hyde Park Santa Claus parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, starting at Sherwood Forest Mall and making it’s way down Gainsborough Road to west of Hyde Park Road.

The the theme for the ninth installment of the annual event will be “a Canadian Christmas,” to help celebrate the country’s 150th birthday.

It comes a week after the London Santa Claus Parade was held in the downtown.

The forecast for Saturday’s parade isn’t too jolly. It will be cloudy with a chance of showers tomorrow and a high of 7.

The Hyde Park parade is always held on the last Saturday in November.

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stops in downtown London November 29.

The Argyle Santa Claus parade will be held December 9.