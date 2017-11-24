Entertainment
November 24, 2017 6:51 am

Hyde Park hosting annual Santa Claus parade Saturday

By 980 CFPL
A A

For the second weekend in a row, there will be a Santa Claus parade in London.

The Hyde Park Santa Claus parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, starting at Sherwood Forest Mall and making it’s way down Gainsborough Road to west of Hyde Park Road.

The the theme for the ninth installment of the annual event will be “a Canadian Christmas,” to help celebrate the country’s 150th birthday.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Christmas comes to London with Santa Claus Parade, Winter Light Christmas Walk, and non-stop Christmas music

It comes a week after the London Santa Claus Parade was held in the downtown.

The forecast for Saturday’s parade isn’t too jolly. It will be cloudy with a chance of showers tomorrow and a high of 7.

The Hyde Park parade is always held on the last Saturday in November.

READ MORE: Here comes Santa Claus…to a Montreal mall on Remembrance Day and people aren’t happy

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stops in downtown London November 29.

The Argyle Santa Claus parade will be held December 9.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
argyle BIA
Christmas
Christmas Season
countdown to Christmas
Downtown London
Holiday Season
Hyde Park Santa Claus Parade
Santa Claus
Santa Claus Parade

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News