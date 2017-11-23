Ex-boyfriend found guilty in Calgary mother Jessica Newman’s death

A Calgary jury has found 33-year-old Kevin Rubletz guilty of second-degree murder in Jessica Newman’s death.

The jury came back with the verdict Thursday night.

Rubletz showed no expression while the verdict was read. Newman’s family and friends were in court and broke down in tears.

Rubletz had pleaded not guilty to the crime. Newman, 24, was Rubletz’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child. She disappeared in March 2015.

Nearly two months later, Newman’s body was found in a ditch northeast of Calgary.

READ MORE: Jury hears death of Calgary mother Jessica Newman was ‘crime of passion’

An autopsy revealed she was stabbed 75 times. Her body was partially clothed.

Rubletz was arrested on June 26, 2015. He’s been in custody ever since.

Court will return on Jan. 12, 2018 to set a sentencing date.

Watch below: Calgary mother Jessica Newman died in a “crime of passion.” That’s the Crown’s theory in the case against Kevin Rubletz, whose second-degree murder trial began in early November. Nancy Hixt reports. (Filed Nov. 6, 2017).

With files from Nancy Hixt, Global News.