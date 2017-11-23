RCMP searching for suspects after multiple robberies near Brandon
RCMP are on the search for suspects in connection to three robberies believed to be connected.
On Nov. 22 at around midnight, a woman living in the RM of Whitehead noticed vehicle lights on her property. After a quick search she found gasoline, a number of other items and cash had been stolen from a vehicle in her yard.
A couple hours later police were called by another person who spotted vehicle lights on their property. Police said someone had broken into the home while the residents slept and stole electronics, a purse and a wallet.
RELATED: Carman Man. suffers multiple break and enters overnight
Then RCMP were called by a man who reported a fuel tank was stolen from his land between 11 p.m. on Nov. 21 and 7 a.m. on Nov. 22.
The RM of Whitehead is just west of Brandon.
Manitoba RCMP think all three incidents are linked and are asking for anyone with more information to call the Blue Hills detachment at 1-204-726-7522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.