Winnipeg malls expecting big business on Black Friday

Expect plenty of busy malls, large crowds and big deals around Winnipeg on Friday. It’s Black Friday, when the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear across the United States and right here in Canada.

The General Manager for Polo Park Shopping Centre, Peter Havens has high expectations for 2017. He said Black Friday last year was the mall’s second busiest day next to Boxing Day.

“Boxing day is when you go out and you take the money you got from grandma and you spent it, or if you got a gift card (you come to Polo) and spend your gift card. So you’re buying something for yourself. Whereas Black Friday you’re out there getting the Christmas presents, really trying to get the best deals of the season.”

Anyone who has tried to navigate a mall on Black Friday knows the crowds can sometimes be overwhelming. Havens has some advice for those brave enough to do it this year – have a plan in place, and know where you want to go.

“Come prepared. Grab a coffee or some warm beverage or tea if you will, and just enjoy the experience. Don’t be rushing. Certainly I don’t think we ever want to get to the sort of shenanigans that goes on in the U.S. Be kind, have a little patience, and everyone have a great day, ” Havens said.

Get ready to celebrate big savings. 🙌

We're celebrating Black Friday by extending our hours.

We're open Friday at 8am and staying open until 9pm on Saturday!

More info: https://t.co/K2bA0sGvWs pic.twitter.com/S5eN9OlMbK — Kildonan Place (@KildonanPlace) November 22, 2017

Across the city at Kildonan Place, Marketing manager Corey Quintaine is expecting much of the same. Speaking with Global News, he said Black Friday has really expanded past the day itself.

“You’ll notice some of the best deals do happen on the Friday, but a lot of the stores are doing pre-Black Friday sales. A lot of stores are carrying their sales on into the weekend as well. It’s kind of like, it’s Black Friday but then you’ve got Grey Thursday and Off-white Wednesday,” Quintaine said.

It’s not just malls that will be bustling on Friday. Most online retailers have also gotten into the habit of holding massive Black Friday sales. Quintaine knows many people will take advantage of those, but said it’s not the same experience as shopping in person, where you get to touch and feel the item you’re looking at purchasing.