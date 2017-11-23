Mudslides close Trans-Canada Highway in the eastern Fraser Valley

If you are heading to or from B.C.’s Southern Interior Thursday morning, it may take longer than normal.

That’s because two mudslides police say are substantial, have closed the Trans-Canada Highway between Popkum and Hope in the eastern Fraser Valley.

Drive BC says Highways 7 and 9 are the alternate routes, with the next update due at 7:30 a.m. PT Thursday.