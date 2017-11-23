Sports
November 23, 2017 1:57 am

Lethbridge Hurricanes earn 5-2 win in Vancouver

The Lethbridge Hurricanes have now won back-to-back games for the first time in nearly a month.

The Hurricanes followed up Tuesday’s 10-4 win in Victoria with a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Giants on Wednesday night.

Forward Ryan Vandervlis scored the game winner early in the second period, with Giorgio Estephan, Ryan Bowen, Jordy Bellerive and Taylor Ross also tallying.

Reece Klassen turned aside 21 of 23 shots for the win, as Stuart Skinner had the night off.

With the victory, the Hurricanes improve to 9-12-1-0 on the season.

They wrap up their B.C. road trip on Saturday with a stop in Cranbrook to face the Kootenay Ice.

