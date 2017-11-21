Hamilton mayor looks to install fibre optic technology in conjunction with LRT construction

Hamilton’s mayor calls it a once in a generation opportunity.

Fred Eisenberger will introduce a motion at Wednesday’s meeting of city council to investigate the installation of fibre optic technology along the 14-kilometre Light Rail Transit (LRT) line.

The motion includes working with internet service providers to develop cost estimates and funding opportunities.

Eisenberger stresses that “broadband access is as important today as water and hydro utilities,” adding that it’s an economic development piece since internet access and speed assists business attraction and retention.

He also stresses that it’s important to “seize this opportunity” to open up the street all the way from Stoney Creek to West Hamilton.

The mayor is bringing the motion forward on behalf of his Intelligent Community Task Force.

Hamilton’s east-west LRT line, between McMaster University and Eastgate Square, is expected to begin operating in 2024.