Winnipeg police arrest man on the run since July wanted for sex assault, attempted murder

Winnipeg police arrested a man who has been wanted since the summer.

Leslie Reid Contois, 42, was wanted in connection to a sexual assault on July 15. He was also later identified as a suspect in a serious arson on July 28 where six people were taken to hospital. The damages to the building were estimated at around $1 M. The six injured occupants were later released from hospital.

Winnipeg police asked the public to help finding Contois in August and warned he should not be approached “under any circumstances”.

Contois faces a number of charges in connection to the sexual assault and arson: