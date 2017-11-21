Winnipeg police arrest man on the run since July wanted for sex assault, attempted murder
Winnipeg police arrested a man who has been wanted since the summer.
Leslie Reid Contois, 42, was wanted in connection to a sexual assault on July 15. He was also later identified as a suspect in a serious arson on July 28 where six people were taken to hospital. The damages to the building were estimated at around $1 M. The six injured occupants were later released from hospital.
RELATED: Winnipeg police search for man wanted on charges including sex assault, arson
Winnipeg police asked the public to help finding Contois in August and warned he should not be approached “under any circumstances”.
Contois faces a number of charges in connection to the sexual assault and arson:
- Sexual assault with a weapon
- Overcome resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person
- Attempt murder x 2
- Arson with disregard for human life
- Possession of incendiary material
- Forcible confinement
- Unlawfully cause bodily harm x 6
- Assault with a weapon
- Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm x 2
- Mischief under $5,000/obstruct in enjoyment
- Fail to comply condition recognizance by judge/justice x 18
- Breach of recognizance x 6
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.