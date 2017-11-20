Terry Crews says Russell Simmons told him to give alleged groper ‘a pass’

Terry Crews posted a screenshot of an email he said was from hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons which urged the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor to give Adam Venit “a pass.”

Crews recently spoke out about his alleged sexual assault from a “high-level Hollywood executive.” Crews shared details about the incident and identified Hollywood agent Venit as his alleged sexual abuser during an interview with Good Morning America last Wednesday.

Crews posted the screenshot of an email that appears to be from Simmons on his Twitter page. With the subject title “Agent,” the email reads: “Did he ever apologize? Give the agent a pass, ask that he be reinstated. With great love, all things are possible.”

NO ONE GETS A PASS pic.twitter.com/DmEvqWVxkc — terrycrews (@terrycrews) November 19, 2017

Crews captioned the post: “Dear @UncleRUSH NO ONE GETS A PASS.”

The Hollywood Reporter says Venit has been placed on a leave of absence by WME following the claims. Neither the company nor Venit have commented on the allegations at this time.

Simmons is also facing allegations of his own. Model Keri Claussen Khalighi has come forward to accuse Def Jam Records mogul, Simmons, of sexual misconduct in 1991, when she was 17 years old.

In a report Sunday in the Los Angeles Times, Khalighi says that Simmons coerced her to perform a sex act and later penetrated her without her consent in his New York apartment.

She said the film producer and director Brett Ratner, who has also been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment, was present.

Khalighi said she asked Ratner, then a music video director and Simmons protege, for help.

“I’ll never forget the look on his face,” she told the Times. “In that moment, the realization fell on me that they were in it together.”

Simmons, now 60, has denied the allegations in a statement, which he also posted to his Twitter account. He says everything that occurred between himself and Khalighi was completely consensual and with her “full participation.”

“I’m deeply saddened and truly shocked to learn of Keri’s assertions as to what happened over the course of that weekend,” Simmons said in the statement.

Statement of Russell Simmons in Response to LA Times Article. pic.twitter.com/iwT7Wy3SoY — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) November 19, 2017

— With files from the Associated Press