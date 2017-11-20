Handcuffed prisoner escapes custody in Yorkton, Sask.

Yorkton RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a prisoner who escaped custody this past weekend.

Kevin Poullett, 33, had requested medical attention and was being escorted to the hospital in the Saskatchewan city by Mounties on Nov. 19.

The prisoner escaped out the rear of the hospital at around 5:45 p.m. CT.

RCMP said he ran south towards Queen Street while still handcuffed. He was seen in the south end of Yorkton.

He was wearing a blue bunny hug, blue pyjama pants and hospital slippers.

Poullett is described as Caucasian, six feet, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and a short brown beard. Police said he has a strong Newfoundland accent.

RCMP believe the escaped prisoner is not a threat to the community, but they are reminding people to lock their homes and vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Yorkton RCMP at 306-786-4500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.