Bill Kelly: Being a cop is ‘precarious employment’

The other day, a friend told me that his son had just completed training to become an RCMP officer in Saskatchewan.

I said, “You must be very proud.” He responded, “Yes, proud and very nervous about his well-being.”

Who could blame him for his concern? As he celebrated his son’s success, the nation watched yet another funeral for a police officer shot and killed in the line of duty, this time in British Columbia.

The list is long, too long, of officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty in the RCMP and provincial and local police services.

It’s become fashionable in some circles to bash police, both politically and socially, but when we find ourselves in one of those rare crisis situations in our lives, the people we reach out to to help us and keep us safe are the police.

They’re not all model citizens, but then, that could be said of just about every other profession.

We hear the term “precarious employment” bandied about in today’s economy and I certainly understand the intent of the phrase, but the real “precarious employment” is when a police officer goes to work and doesn’t know if they will return home to their family at the end of that shift.

Godspeed to my friend’s son as he embarks on his RCMP career and to all of those who serve and protect us.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML.