November 19, 2017 8:02 pm

Trump slams critic and Republican senator Jeff Flake as ‘Flake(y)’ and ‘unelectable’

By Staff The Associated Press

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump says he thinks Sen. Jeff Flake won’t support the Republican tax overhaul in Congress, issuing an insulting tweet against the Arizona Republican two days after Flake criticized the president.

Flake was caught on an open microphone Friday saying the GOP is “toast” if the party follows Trump and Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. It was not a surprising sentiment given Flake’s previous criticism of Trump.

In a Sunday night tweet, Trump fired back:

Flake announced last month he’s not seeking re-election.

