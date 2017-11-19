Trump slams critic and Republican senator Jeff Flake as ‘Flake(y)’ and ‘unelectable’
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump says he thinks Sen. Jeff Flake won’t support the Republican tax overhaul in Congress, issuing an insulting tweet against the Arizona Republican two days after Flake criticized the president.
Flake was caught on an open microphone Friday saying the GOP is “toast” if the party follows Trump and Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. It was not a surprising sentiment given Flake’s previous criticism of Trump.
READ MORE: ‘If we become the party of Roy Moore and Donald Trump, we are toast’: Republican senator
In a Sunday night tweet, Trump fired back:
Flake announced last month he’s not seeking re-election.
WATCH: Jeff Flake compares Trump presidency to McCarthy-ism
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.