Const. John Davidson’s children deliver tearful speech at Abbotsford memorial service

The children of Const. John Davidson fought back tears as they remembered their father at a memorial service in Abbotsford on Sunday.

Davidson’s children Drew, Dina and Fay took the stage at Abbotsford Centre to say goodbye to their father for a final time.

“There was something about the way he protected and cared for us that made him seem invincible,” daughter Dina said.

Dina said she and her siblings are grateful for the stories people have shared with them about Davidson’s work in the community.

“He was modest to the point of never mentioning his accomplishments, and if he did, he made it seem like it was nothing,” she said.

“To hear all these stories… he never let us know any of that.”

Daughter Fay fought back tears as she tried to find the right words to describe her father.

“He was strong, intelligent, hilarious, sarcastic, humble and a real piece of work,” she said.

“He was a tough father, but we always knew that he loved us so fiercely, and he held our well-being as his highest priority.

“It’s agonizing to picture a future without his guidance and support, but we’ll always be able to imagine his harsh Scottish accent cheering us on.”

Dina then thanked the first responders who tried to save Davidson’s life after he was shot in the line of duty.

“Please forgive yourself for not being able to change his fate,” she said.

Son Drew recited a poem by Joyce Grenfell, If I Should Go.

Davidson’s siblings also spoke at the celebration of the officer’s life.

“My brother is not still immobile in the casket there,” brother Kevin Davidson said. “He’s off running up a mountain somewhere and helping someone else to get up there too,” he said.