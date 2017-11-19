Giants defeat Rockets 6-1 in Langley

The Kelowna Rockets lost to the Vancouver Giants 6-1 Saturday night at the Langley Events Centre.

The Giants marked their first goal 10:09 in the first period, and followed it up with three more before the second frame.

Vancouver increased the spread to 5-0 in the second period.

Kelowna rookie Marek Skvrne scored a power-play goal in the third, the first WHL goal of his career.

The Giants then added one more for a 6-1 final.