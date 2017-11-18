Rockets rev up to beat Hurricanes 7-4

The Kelowna Rockets began by making it look easy, getting two goals in about the first two minutes of play Friday night.

But the Lethbridge Hurricanes wouldn’t go down without a fight.

The Rockets Liam Kindree made the opening goal, following by Leif Mattson.

Lethbridge responded with three goals, two by Giorgio Estephan.

With the Hurricanes in the lead, the Rockets revved up their game.

Dillon Dube had two goals while Kyle Topping, James Hillsendager and Conner Bruggen-Cate each had one.

The Rockets 7-4 win over the Hurricanes improves their record to 12-6-2-1.

James Porter made 30 saves on 34 shots. Shots-on-goal were tied 34-34.

The Rockets are in Langley Saturday night to play the Vancouver Giants.