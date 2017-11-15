Sports
November 15, 2017 1:05 am
Updated: November 15, 2017 1:41 am

Rockets continue winning streak on home ice

The Kelowna Rockets beat the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-2 Tuesday night at Prospera Place.

It was the WHL team’s third win as they continue their four-game homestand.

Dillon Dube and Carsen Twarynski each had two goals on the night, with Kyle Topping scoring his eighth of the season.

Edmonton goals were scored by Trey Fix-Wolansky and Davis Koch.

The Rockets improve their record to 11-6-2-1 with the win and hold second place in the B.C. Division.

The Oil Kings are in last place in the league.

Kelowna hosts the Central Division Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night.

Global News