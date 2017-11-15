Rockets continue winning streak on home ice
The Kelowna Rockets beat the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-2 Tuesday night at Prospera Place.
It was the WHL team’s third win as they continue their four-game homestand.
Dillon Dube and Carsen Twarynski each had two goals on the night, with Kyle Topping scoring his eighth of the season.
Edmonton goals were scored by Trey Fix-Wolansky and Davis Koch.
The Rockets improve their record to 11-6-2-1 with the win and hold second place in the B.C. Division.
The Oil Kings are in last place in the league.
Kelowna hosts the Central Division Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night.
