Rockets continue winning streak on home ice

The Kelowna Rockets beat the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-2 Tuesday night at Prospera Place.

It was the WHL team’s third win as they continue their four-game homestand.

Dillon Dube and Carsen Twarynski each had two goals on the night, with Kyle Topping scoring his eighth of the season.

Edmonton goals were scored by Trey Fix-Wolansky and Davis Koch.

The Rockets improve their record to 11-6-2-1 with the win and hold second place in the B.C. Division.

The Oil Kings are in last place in the league.

Kelowna hosts the Central Division Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night.