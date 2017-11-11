Rockets take win against Giants in OT

An overtime goal by Carsen Twarynski gave the Kelowna Rockets a much needed win Friday night, improving their record to 9-6-2-1 on the season.

The Rockets beat the Vancouver Giants 5-4 in a thrilling game that saw five power play goals and one short handed goal.

Kelowna’s Gordie Ballhorn opened up scoring on a power play at 13:53 of the first period.

Other Rocket’s goals came from Leif Mattson, Kole Lind and Conner Bruggen-Cate.

Vancouver goals were made by Ty Ronning, Brad Morrison and two from Tyler Benson.

Kelowna netminder James Porter’s record improves to 6-2-2-0 on the season.

Kelowna hosts the Red Deer Rebels Saturday night.