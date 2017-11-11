Sports
November 11, 2017 1:30 am
Updated: November 11, 2017 1:32 am

Rockets take win against Giants in OT

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Todd Scott #1 of the Vancouver Giants defends the net against the Kelowna Rockets on November 10 at Prospera Place.

Contributed: Marissa Baecker/ Global Okanagan
A A

An overtime goal by Carsen Twarynski gave the Kelowna Rockets a much needed win Friday night, improving their record to 9-6-2-1 on the season.

The Rockets beat the Vancouver Giants 5-4 in a thrilling game that saw five power play goals and one short handed goal.

Kelowna’s Gordie Ballhorn opened up scoring on a power play at 13:53 of the first period.

Other Rocket’s goals came from Leif Mattson, Kole Lind and Conner Bruggen-Cate.

Vancouver goals were made by Ty Ronning, Brad Morrison and two from Tyler Benson.

Kelowna netminder James Porter’s record improves to 6-2-2-0 on the season.

Kelowna hosts the Red Deer Rebels Saturday night.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Hockey
Junior Hockey
Kelowna Rockets
Vancouver Giants
WHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News