Rockets take win against Giants in OT
An overtime goal by Carsen Twarynski gave the Kelowna Rockets a much needed win Friday night, improving their record to 9-6-2-1 on the season.
The Rockets beat the Vancouver Giants 5-4 in a thrilling game that saw five power play goals and one short handed goal.
Kelowna’s Gordie Ballhorn opened up scoring on a power play at 13:53 of the first period.
Other Rocket’s goals came from Leif Mattson, Kole Lind and Conner Bruggen-Cate.
Vancouver goals were made by Ty Ronning, Brad Morrison and two from Tyler Benson.
Kelowna netminder James Porter’s record improves to 6-2-2-0 on the season.
Kelowna hosts the Red Deer Rebels Saturday night.
