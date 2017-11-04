Rockets defeat Royals 4-2 in Victoria

The Kelowna Rockets defeated the Victoria Royals 4-2 Friday night in Victoria.

Just 24 seconds into the game, Victoria’s Jared Legien put the Royals on the board.

On a power play, Kelowna’s Dillon Dube took a shot in front of a crowded net to tie the game 1-1.

The Royals, also on a power play, kept tight control of the puck and passed it to Dante Hannoun to regain the lead for Victoria.

The score was 2-1 for Victoria at the end of the first period.

In the second frame, Rockets captain Cal Foote took a pass from Kole Lind and made a hard shot down the middle of the ice to tie the game 2-2.

In the third period, Kelowna’s Leif Mattson took a shot all the way from the blue line to give the Rockets their first lead of the night, 3-2.

Then Dube scooped up the puck in the Rockets’ end.

He was chased all the way to the Royals’ empty net before he shoved it in.

The Kelowna Rockets took the game 4-2.

The Rockets and the Royals play again in Victoria on Saturday night.