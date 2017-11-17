Crime
November 17, 2017 8:08 pm

York police searching for driver wanted in Markham hit and run

By Web Writer  Global News

Surveillance image of a hit and run in Markham Wednesday night

York Regional Police
A A

York Regional Police are looking for a driver of a vehicle that struck a 61-year-old man in Markham on Wednesday night.

Police said the incident took place around 8:30 p.m., at the intersection of Yonge Street and Highland Park Boulevard, just north of Steeles avenue.

The pedestrian was struck while the vehicle was making a left-hand turn.

The male victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but his condition later deteriorated to life-threatening.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or any dash cam video of the incident.

READ MORE: Dashcam video shows pedestrian struck by vehicle in North York hit-and-run

The vehicle is described as a small, dark-coloured, newer model four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Markham Hit and Run
York Police
York Regional Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News