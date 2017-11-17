York police searching for driver wanted in Markham hit and run

York Regional Police are looking for a driver of a vehicle that struck a 61-year-old man in Markham on Wednesday night.

Police said the incident took place around 8:30 p.m., at the intersection of Yonge Street and Highland Park Boulevard, just north of Steeles avenue.

The pedestrian was struck while the vehicle was making a left-hand turn.

The male victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but his condition later deteriorated to life-threatening.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or any dash cam video of the incident.

The vehicle is described as a small, dark-coloured, newer model four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS