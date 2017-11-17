York police searching for driver wanted in Markham hit and run

York Regional Police are looking for a driver of a vehicle that struck a 61-year-old man in Markham on Wednesday night.
Police said the incident took place around 8:30 p.m., at the intersection of Yonge Street and Highland Park Boulevard, just north of Steeles avenue.
The pedestrian was struck while the vehicle was making a left-hand turn.
The male victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but his condition later deteriorated to life-threatening.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or any dash cam video of the incident.
READ MORE: Dashcam video shows pedestrian struck by vehicle in North York hit-and-run
The vehicle is described as a small, dark-coloured, newer model four-door vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.