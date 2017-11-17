Dashcam video shows pedestrian struck by vehicle in North York hit-and-run

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in North York last month that left a 61-year-old woman with serious injuries.

Police said the incident happened on Oct. 31 around 8:30 a.m. at Steeles Avenue East and Laureleaf Road.

A dashcam video released by police shows a white sedan travelling southbound on Laureleaf Road attempting to make a left turn on Steeles when it collided with a pedestrian at a crosswalk.

Police said the driver failed to remain at the scene and was last seen heading eastbound on Steeles.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the vehicle would have front-end damage from the collision.

Anyone with information about the driver of the vehicle is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.