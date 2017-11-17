More meningitis vaccination clinics this weekend in the south Okanagan

Interior Health is expanding its meningococcal disease immunization program in the south Okanagan.

There were free vaccine clinics in Oliver last week after three people, two of them students at the local high school, came down with the disease.

The immunizations will be available to people 15-24 years old from Oliver, Osoyoos and Okanagan Falls.

“Although the risk remains low, Interior Health is reaching out to the 15-24 age group for immunization because meningococcal disease is reported more frequently among this age group,” says a news release.

The clinics are at the Oliver Health Centre.

· Saturday November 18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

· Sunday November 19, 1-4 p.m.

People are asked to bring their personal immunization records and BC Services card/Care Card.

Meningococcal disease is a rare, bacterial infection that can affect the brain lining and/or blood.

Symptoms include sudden onset of high fever, severe headache, nausea and vomiting, stiff neck, rash, drowsiness or confusion and seizures.

It can be fatal.

People experiencing the symptoms should see a doctor.

Transmission is through direct contact with nose and throat secretions from infected people or by respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing.

Precautions include not sharing cigarettes or water bottles, frequent hand washing and coughing into elbows or sleeves.