Man who killed 4, including Mountie, won’t win back daypasses from prison

A man who is serving a life sentence for murdering four people, including a police officer, has lost an appeal to win back unescorted day passes into the community.

Back in 1980, Steven LeClair opened fire in the Palace Hotel tavern in Vancouver, killing three people. He then forced a driver to take him to the Richmond RCMP detachment, where he fatally shot Const. Tom Agar.

READ MORE: Man who killed four gets 72 hours of freedom

LeClair was convicted on four counts of first degree murder, and was sentenced to life in prison.

But back in 2013, he was granted two eight-hour daypasses a month to visit his wife. That was expanded to 72 hours worth of time in the community the following year.

Back in February, the Parole Board of Canada revoked those passes after an outburst on LeClair’s part.

READ MORE: Killer granted unescorted day passes from B.C. prison

“You were rude and disrespectful to an institutional staff member… you became belligerent when you were given documents for your day parole hearing, [and] you made disparaging comments towards the victims,” stated a decision by the board.

Now, in its appeal decision, the board upheld the removal of the passes, finding that LeClair is capable of extreme and impulsive violence, and added it was concerned about the 70-year-old’s failure to disclose his emotions.

-With files from the Canadian Press