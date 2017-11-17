York police make arrests in suspected GTA vehicle theft ring, seize $700K in cars, parts

York Regional Police have charged three men and seized $700,000 in cars and parts in connection to vehicle thefts from commuter parking lots across the Greater Toronto Area.

Police said their investigation began in August 2017 after receiving reports of vehicle thefts from commuter lots.

Investigators said the suspects targeted Honda, Acura and Toyota vehicles which had been parked for the majority of the day.

The investigation led police to an auto parts supply company in Toronto where it is alleged the stolen vehicles were dismantled and sold for parts.

Police also said some stolen vehicles had new vehicle identification numbers placed on them for resale.

It is believed some of the vehicles were also shipped overseas.

Police said one suspect was arrested on Nov. 14 after a search warrant was executed at the auto shop located at 175 Toryork Dr. in Toronto. On Nov. 16, two more suspects were arrested.

In total, police said they recovered parts from 32 stolen vehicles with an estimated value of around $700,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Auto/Cargo Theft Unit at 1-866-876-5423 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.